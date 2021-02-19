UAF produces 10 more PhD scholars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) produced 10 more PhD scholars including 2 females,which raised the number of PhD Club UAF to 1989.

A spokesman of the university told APP here on Friday that on the recommendations of the external examiners and after fulfilling all the requirements, the Vice Chancellor UAF issued directives to issue PhD degrees to 10 scholars.

The scholars included- Muhammad Saleem from the Department of Entomology, Muhammad Azeem Sabir from the Department of Forestry and Range Management,Zulfia Hussain from the Institute of Physiology and Pharmacology, Muhammad Umer Farrukh from the Institute of Agriculture and Resource Economics, Muhammad Safdar Hussain from the Department of Forestry and Range Management,Usman Saeed from the Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology,Usman Arshad from the Department of Plant Pathology,Safdar Imran s/o Ghulam Akbar from the Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences,Tanvir Khaliq Shami from the Institute of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Shanza Rauf Khan from the Department of Chemistry.