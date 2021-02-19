UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF Produces 10 More PhD Scholars

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

UAF produces 10 more PhD scholars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) produced 10 more PhD scholars including 2 females,which raised the number of PhD Club UAF to 1989.

A spokesman of the university told APP here on Friday that on the recommendations of the external examiners and after fulfilling all the requirements, the Vice Chancellor UAF issued directives to issue PhD degrees to 10 scholars.

The scholars included- Muhammad Saleem from the Department of Entomology, Muhammad Azeem Sabir from the Department of Forestry and Range Management,Zulfia Hussain from the Institute of Physiology and Pharmacology, Muhammad Umer Farrukh from the Institute of Agriculture and Resource Economics, Muhammad Safdar Hussain from the Department of Forestry and Range Management,Usman Saeed from the Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology,Usman Arshad from the Department of Plant Pathology,Safdar Imran s/o Ghulam Akbar from the Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences,Tanvir Khaliq Shami from the Institute of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Shanza Rauf Khan from the Department of Chemistry.

Related Topics

Agriculture All From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Alternate Arrangements Made for Internet Connectiv ..

36 minutes ago

China 5-year treasury bond futures close higher Fr ..

37 minutes ago

China Hushen 300 index futures close higher Friday ..

38 minutes ago

DPO Kasur suspends,transfers several SHOs

38 minutes ago

Indonesia volcano erupts, spews red-hot lava

38 minutes ago

China steel futures open higher

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.