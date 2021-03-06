UAF produces 13 more PhD scholars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) produced 13 PhD scholars, including three women, who raised number of PhD Club UAF up to 1992.

A spokesman for the university told APP on Saturday that the vice chancellor issued directives to issue PhD degrees to 13 scholars who had passed their final examinations.

The scholars are Zafarullah Razzaq s/o Abdur Razzaq from the National Institute of food Sciences & Technology, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering & Technology, Tayyabah Hina d/o Rai Muhammad Anwar Assi from the Institute of Agriculture & Resource Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, Haq Nawaz s/o Muhammad Shafqat from the Institute of Soil & Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture, Muhammad Saleem s/o Bashir Ahmad from the Department of Entomology, Faculty of Agriculture, Muhammad Azeem Sabir s/o Sabir Ali from the Department of Forestry and Range Management, Faculty of Agriculture, Zulfia Hussain d/o Musadaq Hussain from the Institute of Physiology and Pharmacology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Muhammad Umer Farrukh s/o Muhammad Azam from the Institute of Agriculture and Resource Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, Muhammad Safdar Hussain s/o Ahmad Ali from the Department of Forestry and Range Management, Faculty of Agriculture,Usman Saeed s/o Anwar-Ul-Haq Ijaz from the Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Faculty of Agriculture, Usman Arshad s/o Arshad Ali from the Department of Plant Pathology, Faculty of Agriculture, Safdar Imran s/o Ghulam Akbar from the Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences, Faculty of Animal Husbandry, Tanvir Khaliq Shami s/o Abdul Khaliq from the Institute of Agricultural and Resource Economics, Faculty of Social sciences and Shanza Rauf Khan d/o Abdul Rauf Khan from the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Sciences.