UAF produces another 23 PhD scholars in 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) produced 23 PhD scholars including 13 females during current year of 2023.

A spokesman for the university told APP here on Monday that on the recommendations of external examiners and after fulfilling all requirements, the Vice Chancellor UAF directed to issue PhD degrees to 23 scholars who passed their final examinations for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD). Now the number of PhD Club of the UAF rose to 2227.

Among the scholars include: Nida Kanwal from the National Institute of food Science and Technology, Faculty of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences; Muhammad Usman Ibrahim from the Department of Agronmy, Faculty of Agriculture; Maryam Hanif from the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Sciences; Shafqat Ali from the Department of Plant Pathology, Faculty of Agriculture; Muhammad Asif Rafiq from the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Sciences; Muhammad Irshad from the Department of Botany, Faculty of Sciences; Muhammad Nadeem from the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture; Khadija Riaz from the National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences; Mariam Saeed from the Department of Physics, Faculty of Sciences; Bushra Ishfaq from the National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences; Faisal Rasheed Anjum from the Institute of Microbiology, Faculty of Veterinary Science; Shabbir Hussain from the Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Faculty of Agriculture; Sania Zia from the National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences; Khalid Mahmud Hussaini from the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture; Fazila Younas from the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture; Mahvish Maqbool from the Department of Parasitology, Faculty of Veterinary Science; Noor Younis from the National Institute of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences; Sumra Naz from the Department of Zoology, Wildlife, and Fisheries, Faculty of Sciences; Muhammad Asim from the Institute of Animal & Dairy Sciences, Faculty of Animal Husbandry; Humaira Iqbal from the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Sciences; Iqra Zaheer from the Department of Pathology, Faculty of Veterinary Science; Hina Ambreen from the Departmentof Physics, Faculty of Sciences and Muhammad Akhtar from the National Institute of FoodScience and Technology, Faculty of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences.