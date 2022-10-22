UrduPoint.com

UAF producing manpower for green revaluation: UAF VC

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is playing an important role in production of manpower to ensure green revolution and food security in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 )

This was stated by Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing the 25th convocation of the university, here on Saturday.

He said that the UAF had the honour of being the first agricultural institute of the subcontinent. It was established in 1906 on the recommendation of famine commission report in the late nineteenth century.

He said that famine commission had stated in its report that there is no agricultural educational and research institute in the Indian subcontinent due to which agriculture is facing challenges.

He said that Punjab Agricultural College and Research Institute Lyallpur (University of Agriculture Faisalabad) was established in 1906 keeping the famine commission report.

He said that in 1961, this institute was given the status of a university, which is providing manpower to ensure the green revolution and food security in the country, and solving the problems of farmers with tangible research work and outreach.

He said that the University is among the 100 best agricultural universities in the world. Recently, UAF was declared Agri-Tech Park by the Special Technology Zone Authority. He said that the establishment of Pak Korea Nutrition Center at UAF will be a milestone to overcome malnutrition issues.

He said that currently the number of students in the University has exceeded 30,000. He said that research projects worth 30 billion are underway at the campus that will lay the foundation for agricultural development and prosperity.

He hoped that the graduating students would play their full role in the development of the country. He said that from October 28, 30,000 students of the UAF will reach the doorsteps of the farmers with the Punjab Agriculture Extension Department to make them aware of modern agricultural trends under the wheat campaign.

He said that all required resources are being made available in the UAF to provide facilities to the students according to international standards. He said that seed center has been established in the agricultural university to overcome the seed problems.

As many as 1,64,02 passed-out students of years 2017 and 2018 got degrees including 241 PhD degree holders and 157 medalists including 37 gold, 91 silver and 29 bronze medalists.

Former Korean Ambassador Song Jong Hwan, Hockey Olympian Khawaja Tariq Aziz, Founding Chairman Agriculture price Commission Muhammad Shafi Niaz and former Agriculture Minister Sultan Ali Chaudhry were also awarded honorary degrees of Doctor of Sciences.

On this occasion, PMAS Arid University Vice Chancellor Dr. Qamar-ul-Zaman, Cholistan Veterinary University Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Khan, Member Syndicate Attiya Awan, Dr. Najma Afzal, Pro Chancellor UAF Dr. Anas Sarwar Qureshi, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, former Vice-Chancellors of PMAS Arid University Rawalpindi Dr. Rai Niaz and Dr. Khalid Mahmood and others attended. Controller of Examinations Inam Qadir and Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill, Deans Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Dr. Muhammad Irshad, Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr. Sarfraz Hasan, Dr. Asghar Bajwa, and Dr. Tariq Javed also spoke.

Later, a mushaira was organized under the auspices of the Senior Tutor Office, in which renowned poets from all over the country including Abbas Tabish, Anjum Salimi, Ikram Arifi, Ali Zaron, Dr. Inam Javed, Tahir Shabir, Fareeha Naqvi, Umair Najmi, Khurram Afaq, Danish Qaiser and others presented the poetry. On this occasion, the students of Senior Tutor Office of Agriculture University presented music and raised funds for flood affected people.

