UAF Professor Conferred With Pride Of Pakistan Award
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Prof Dr. Rao Zahid Abbas, a renowned researcher and distinguished scientist of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), has been conferred with the Pride of Pakistan Award by the ISPR on the occasion of Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations.
A UAF spokesman said here on Sunday that the award distribution ceremony was held at Jinnah sports Stadium, Islamabad and this award is in recognition of his valuable services.
He said that Dr. Rao Zahid Abbas has outstanding academic services and research performance. Thanks to his scientific insight and efforts, the Pakistan Veterinary Journal has created a new history by joining the world's leading journals.
Dr Rao is the author of more than 22 books and is considered one of the most cited scientists of Pakistan in his field. His impact factor is 335, citations are 7583, and H-index is 46, which reflects world standards, spokesman added.
Meanwhile, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali said that the scientists like Dr. Rao Zahid Abbas are the assets of our nation. His achievement is a source of pride not only for the University of Agriculture but also for the scientific community of Pakistan.
The faculty, students and the entire academic community of the university congratulated Dr. Rao Zahid Abbas on this great honor and called it a historic milestone.
