UAF professor elected as president of Social Science Society Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, a professor of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has been elected as President of Soil Science Society Pakistan.

In this connection, an oath taking ceremony was held at New Senate Hall UAF where UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer administered the oath while Vice Chancellor of University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prof Dr Kaleem Abbasi was also present. The other office bearers of the society included Dr Ghulam Murtaza as General Secretary, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal as Treasurer, Dr Abid Niaz as Vice President (Punjab), Dr Javaid Ahmad as Vice President (Sindh), Dr Maria Musarrat as Vice President (KPK) and Dr Majid Mahmood as Vice President (AJK).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asif Tanveer said that decreasing fertility of the soil was a real challenge. Therefore, the soil scientists should play a dynamic role to arrest this issue in greater national interest. He said that the agriculture sector was directly linked to poverty alleviation. Therefore, UAF had evolved a new strategy for 2030 to meet the challenges of agriculture sector.

Dr Kaleem Abbasi, Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Dr Abdul Rasheed and Dr Khurram Zia also spoke on the occasion. Later, Dr Kaleem Abbasi along with Hall Warden Prof Dr. Muhammad Yaseen planted a tree in UAF hostel.