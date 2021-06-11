UAF provides Ehsaas scholarships to 1,500 undergraduate students

As many as 1,500 undergraduate students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad got Ehsaas Scholarships that will help them to complete education

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 1,500 undergraduate students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad got Ehsaas Scholarships that will help them to complete education.

The certificate and cheques distribution ceremony was held at the syndicate room here Friday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi along with Higher Education Commission USAID Project Director Azhar Ali Khan, and Director Financial Assistance and University Advancement Prof Dr Javed Akhtar distributed the cheques.

Talking to the students, Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi urged them to devote their energies for acquiring knowledge and developing skills that will pave a way for a bright future.

He said that innovative ideas were key to excel in the changing world. He added that the government's initiatives of Ehsaas programme was a hallmark step as it was reserved for students from low-income families aiming to enable them to aspire for higher education.

Waqas Akbar Ahmad, a research assistant, also spoke on the occasion.