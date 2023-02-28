UAF providing educated and trained manpower: VC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday that the university was committed to serving the nation by providing it with educated and trained manpower, valuable research and outreach programmes. Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations ceremony of the UAF Rovers Scouts at D-Ground of the university here, he said that the scouts were setting examples for others to follow, and serve humanity by promoting message of brotherhood in society.

He said that the UAF always stood with the nation during natural disasters like floods and earthquakes and played its due role in tackling the challenges.

Chairman sports board UAF Dr Ahmad Sattar said that the university scouts were the best ones in the province working for the last 50 years.

He expressed his commitment to make all-out efforts for betterment of society. The UAF scouts exhibited their skills to cope with different situations and presented skits. Dr Irfan Afzal, Dr Fahad Rasul, Ghulam Rasool, Zafar-ul-Haq, Nasir Aziz Qasmi, Muhammad Daud Shoukat and others also spoke.