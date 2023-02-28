UrduPoint.com

UAF Providing Educated And Trained Manpower: VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM

UAF providing educated and trained manpower: VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday that the university was committed to serving the nation by providing it with educated and trained manpower, valuable research and outreach programmes.  Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations ceremony of the UAF Rovers Scouts at D-Ground of the university here, he said that the scouts were setting examples for others to follow, and serve humanity by promoting message of brotherhood in society.

  He said that the UAF always stood with the nation during natural disasters like floods and earthquakes and played its due role in tackling the challenges.

  Chairman sports board UAF Dr Ahmad Sattar said that the university scouts were the best ones in the province working for the last 50 years.

He expressed his commitment to make all-out efforts for betterment of society.  The UAF scouts exhibited their skills to cope with different situations and presented skits. Dr Irfan Afzal, Dr Fahad Rasul, Ghulam Rasool, Zafar-ul-Haq, Nasir Aziz Qasmi, Muhammad Daud Shoukat and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Sports Nasir Aziz Gold Best University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

SC to announce verdict tomorrow on suo motu for el ..

SC to announce verdict tomorrow on suo motu for elections in Punjab, KPK

30 minutes ago
 Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission to conduct a ..

Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission to conduct ability test from March 7 to 14 ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army martyrs of North Waziristan gunfight ..

Pakistan Army martyrs of North Waziristan gunfight laid to rest

4 minutes ago
 Schools in Hazara division reopen from 1st March a ..

Schools in Hazara division reopen from 1st March after winter break

4 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan, US Discuss Security in Central Asia - ..

Kyrgyzstan, US Discuss Security in Central Asia - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 NATO-Russia Relations Will Not Return to Normal Ev ..

NATO-Russia Relations Will Not Return to Normal Even After End of Ukraine Confli ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.