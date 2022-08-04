UrduPoint.com

UAF Ranked 120th Best University Of World

August 04, 2022

National Taiwan University (NTU) Ranking 2022 has declared University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) as 120th world best university in agriculture field and top rank in Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :National Taiwan University (NTU) Ranking 2022 has declared University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) as 120th world best university in agriculture field and top rank in Pakistan.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while chairing the deans and directors meeting at Syndicate Room here on Thursday.

Congratulating the faculty members, he said, "Last year, we were at 154th position worldwide and now we have improved the position." The NTU has issued the rankings in six fields and 27 subjects separately, he said and added that in the subject specialists NTU Ranking 2022, the UAF was standing at 44 number in the Agriculture Sciences subject, 113 in the Plant and Animal Sciences and 184 in the Environment Sciences and Engineering subject.

Dr Iqrar said that the "Performance Ranking of Scientific papers for World Universities" was released by National Taiwan University, and is also known as NTU Rankings. NTU Rankings provides a World University Rankings by 6 fields, and rankings by 27 selected subjects.

Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said that UAF always stands in every world ranking system. He added that in QS ranking by subject, agriculture and forestry, the University was at 74th worldwide and number one in Pakistan.

