UAF Ranked Among The Best World Universities: Dr Anas Qureshi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

UAF ranked among the best world universities: Dr Anas Qureshi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is ranked among the best world universities and top 10 universities of the country as per QS Ranking.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi while chairing a meeting of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) delegation. He said that solution-oriented research was dire need of the hour and the UAF was going to establish a liaison office in that regard to facilitate the industrial sector and other stakeholders for collaborative efforts to make strong academia-industrial linkages.

The different issues of the faculty were discussed and the vice chancellor promised full cooperation to address the problems and move the university towards new heights.

Prof Qureshi said that the ASA should help and point out the issues so the university could be able to resolve them.

Registrar Tariq Mehmood Gill assured the ASA delegation to resolve their issues with full concentration and support.

ASA thanked the VC and supported his clear and kind vision.

The meeting was attended by Dr Anjum Zia, Dr Muhammad Sagheer, Dr Sajid Aqeel, Dr Abdul Ghafoor, Dr Farooq Khalid, Dr Safdar Bashir and others notables.

