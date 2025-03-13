UAF Ranked As 34th Best University In Agriculture & Forestry Subject
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The prestigious world universities system ‘QS ranking’ has declared University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) as 34th best varsity across the globe in the subject of Agriculture and Forestry.
It has jumped to 15 spots a year as it was standing at 49th position in 2024 whereas it has become 84th best university in Veterinary Sciences.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali has congratulated the campus community on this marvelous achievement and hoped that the university will continue its journey of new horizon of progress with quality teaching, tangible research work and workforce.
In the subject of Agriculture and Forestry, UAF secured 73.5 overall points, 90.1 in employability, 74.3 in global engagement, 85.6 in citations per paper and 83.8 in H-index citations.
This prestigious recognition highlights the UAF commitment towards academic excellence, groundbreaking research and innovation in agriculture and veterinary science.
The achievement is the testament to the university’s dedicated faculty, advanced research facilities and contribution to global food security and sustainable farming practices.
UAF continues presence in international ranking reaffirms its role as a leader in the field of agriculture and research.
It is worth mentioning that the university is the oldest agricultural institution of the sub-continent, providing quality education and research work since 1906.
Nearly 35,000 students are currently studying at UAF, coming from far away and distant cities all over Pakistan. A large number of overseas students are also getting education since its existence, he added.
