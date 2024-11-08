UAF ranked at 49th best university in the globe

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has entered the elite 50 universities of the globe by jumping to eight spots and declared 49th best world university in the subject category of Agriculture and Forestry, as per QS subject ranking whereas last year, the UAF was standing at 56th position worldwide.

According to QS General Ranking, it is at 37th number in the South Asian universities, 202 in Asian Universities and 688 world university ranking.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan congratulated the faculty, staff, ORIC and campus community on achieving another milestone.

He said the university was committed to producing skilled manpower, tangible solution-oriented research work, internationalization and innovative technologies meant for the agricultural uplift.

He said that the UAF was the oldest agricultural institution in the sub-continent that was founded in 1906 on the recommendation of the famine commission to end hunger and poverty.

He said that the university had played a pivotal role in ensuring food security and bringing about green revolution.

He said that the university had introduced new varieties of various crops including GM sugarcane varieties, soybean, wheat, maize, cotton and others that are compatible to the world productivity enhancement.

The ranking criteria included the academic reputation, international research, employment outcomes, citation, faculty student ratio and others, he added.