UAF Revised Budget Estimates Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Finance and Planning Committee University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has endorsed UAF revised budget estimates worth Rs 8.292 billion for the financial year 2022-23 and statement of account worth Rs 5.3 billion for the year 2021-22.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan presided over the committee meeting on on Friday in which Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri presented university budget.

The meeting also sanctioned approval for revamping the tutorial groups meant for inculcating the high values and character building of the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqrar Khan said that the university is adopting all modern tools and transparency mechanism to run UAF financial matter effectively.

He said that UAF is first institution of the country which obtained place among 100 top universities of the globe. � He said that UAF scientists are taking all possible measures to come up with more valuable research works, by keeping the agricultural issues and farming community problems in view.

He said that the university is providing scholarships to 25 percent students for their higher education.

Prof Dr Qamar Bilal, Prof Dr Talib Sahi, Prof Dr Bushra Sadia, Deputy Director Finance Department Punjab Quratul Ain Zafar, Deputy Director Agriculture Department Punjab Ahmad Bilal, Deputy Director HEC Hina Ayesha, Dr Riaz Ahmad Virk and others were also present in the meeting.

