UAF Revising Curriculum Of Its Degree Programs: VC Dr Iqrar
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Saturday that the university was revising curriculum of its degree programmes to meet the challenges of modern era, which would also help improve skills of students.
Presiding over a meeting of the UAF Academic Council at New Senate Hall here, he said that all possible efforts were being made to sharpen the God-given abilities of the students so that they could ensure a bright future.
He said that the degree programs are being made flexible to facilitate the students in choosing appropriate subjects.
He said that the UAF was paying special attention for producing skillful manpower to the industry. In this connection, it was also strengthening relationships among the scientists and the farmers to increase agri productivity and bring innovation in this sector.
He said that the UAF conducted more than 600 training workshops and outreach programs last year for enhancing capacity of the farmers and the students.
UAF Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health minister stresses giving all citizens access to healthy medication10 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program10 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 402 power pilferers on 133rd day of anti-theft campaign20 minutes ago
-
Minister saddened by Journalist Parveen Khan death20 minutes ago
-
Motorway closes temporarily due to fog20 minutes ago
-
CM inspects up-gradation activities at Mayo, Ganga Ram hospitals20 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 13.1m from 505 defaulters in 24 hours20 minutes ago
-
Senior clerk arrested for taking bribe30 minutes ago
-
Secretary reviews mineral department’s performance30 minutes ago
-
CM chairs cabinet meeting, says all parties allowed to run polls campaigns30 minutes ago
-
IPP's Aoun Chaudhry meets Shehbaz40 minutes ago
-
60pc desilting work completed40 minutes ago