Open Menu

UAF Revising Curriculum Of Its Degree Programs: VC Dr Iqrar

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 08:20 PM

UAF revising curriculum of its degree programs: VC Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Saturday that the university was revising curriculum of its degree programmes to meet the challenges of modern era, which would also help improve skills of students.

Presiding over a meeting of the UAF Academic Council at New Senate Hall here, he said that all possible efforts were being made to sharpen the God-given abilities of the students so that they could ensure a bright future.

He said that the degree programs are being made flexible to facilitate the students in choosing appropriate subjects.

He said that the UAF was paying special attention for producing skillful manpower to the industry. In this connection, it was also strengthening relationships among the scientists and the farmers to increase agri productivity and bring innovation in this sector.

He said that the UAF conducted more than 600 training workshops and outreach programs last year for enhancing capacity of the farmers and the students.

UAF Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Senate Agri All Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

2 hours ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

3 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

3 hours ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

4 hours ago
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

5 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

5 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

7 hours ago
 ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sh ..

ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24

7 hours ago
 LPG prices surge once again during winter season

LPG prices surge once again during winter season

7 hours ago
 Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan