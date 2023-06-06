UrduPoint.com

UAF Sets Up Most Modern E-library For Female Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 07:50 PM

UAF sets up most modern E-library for female students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has established a most modern Electronic library (E-library) ICT center for its female students who are living in UAF hostels.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the E-library while ORIC Director Prof. Dr. Jafar Jaskani, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas, Chief Hall Warden Dr Haroon Zaman, PO ECD Dr.

Muhammad Arshad, Prof. Dr. Bushra Sadia, Dr. Zia, Dr. Ayesha Riaz, Dr Amir and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad said that book is the best companion as the connection with books would set new paths of development.

He said that the students should focus completely on the pursuit of education and research so that they could play their active role in development of the country with power of the knowledge.

Related Topics

Education Best University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Bybit deepens UAE roots with AED 1 million AUS sch ..

Bybit deepens UAE roots with AED 1 million AUS scholarship

17 minutes ago
 Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July - Rus ..

Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July - Russian Ambassador

17 minutes ago
 13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues

13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues

17 minutes ago
 SSP headquarters Abbottabad transferred as directo ..

SSP headquarters Abbottabad transferred as director training police college Mans ..

17 minutes ago
 Sindh Abadgar Ittehad urges IRSA to release requir ..

Sindh Abadgar Ittehad urges IRSA to release required quantum of water

17 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace P ..

Zelenskyy Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace Plan Is Acceptable

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.