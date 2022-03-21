UAF spring festival enters second phase

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The ongoing spring festival celebrations at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have entered the second phase.

The festival includes dog show, kabaddi, greyhound, sheep and goat competition, tent pegging competitions and others.

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the second phase of spring festival, while PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Vice Chancellor Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the guest of honor on the occasion.

Dr Ashar Mehfooz, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Estate Officer Shehzad and other notables also attended the inaugural session.

On Sunday, a dog show was organized at the football ground in which more than hundred different fancy dogs from all over the province were brought in front of the audience. Not only university students but also a large number of local spectators witnessed it.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that colorful events were being arranged in the spring festival.

He said that festival besides providing an environment of entertainment, helping in further strengthening the ties with the farming community, industry and other stakeholders.

Talking about pet shows, he said pets are kept all over the world with special attention. He said the university was playing a role in preparing pets vaccinations. He urged the veterinary science experts to work on tangible research in pet breeding. He stressed upon the need to develop pets' food keeping the international standards.

Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said that after the COVID-19, UAF has organized a marvelous spring festival to provide an attractive and vibrant environment to the community and the farmer's relationship will be stronger.

Dr. Asher Mehfooz informed the audience about the details of show of pet dogs.

Dr. Qamar Bilal said that the greyhound race will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the tent pegging ground.