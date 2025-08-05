UAF Stages Rally To Mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Tuesday staged a rally
to mark the Youm-i-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day)
to protest against India’s revocation of special status of Kashmir in 2019.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali led the rally organized by the Senior
Tutor Office.
The rally started from Admin Block and concluded at University Clock Tower.
Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zulfiqar Ali said the nation
stood united in support to the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for
self-determination, reaffirmed by the international community in numerous
United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
He slammed oppression in Illegally Indian Held Kashmir and termed it clear
violations of international laws.
He urged the enhanced role of world to resolve the issue and said that Indian
government on August 05, 2019 had revoked occupied Kashmir's special
status by repealing Article 370 of the constitution.
He urged the world to play its role in ending the Indian terrorism in IIHK.
Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali said that India should stop denying ground realities.
It must come out of illusions and accept the fact that it could not suppress the
voice of Kashmiris, he added.
UAF Deans, Directors, Registrar, Treasurer and a large number of faculty
members and students participated in the rally.
