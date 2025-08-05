UAF stages rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Tuesday staged a rally

to mark the Youm-i-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day)

to protest against India’s revocation of special status of Kashmir in 2019.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali led the rally organized by the Senior

Tutor Office.

The rally started from Admin Block and concluded at University Clock Tower.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zulfiqar Ali said the nation

stood united in support to the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for

self-determination, reaffirmed by the international community in numerous

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He slammed oppression in Illegally Indian Held Kashmir and termed it clear

violations of international laws.

He urged the enhanced role of world to resolve the issue and said that Indian

government on August 05, 2019 had revoked occupied Kashmir's special

status by repealing Article 370 of the constitution.

He urged the world to play its role in ending the Indian terrorism in IIHK.

Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali said that India should stop denying ground realities.

It must come out of illusions and accept the fact that it could not suppress the

voice of Kashmiris, he added.

UAF Deans, Directors, Registrar, Treasurer and a large number of faculty

members and students participated in the rally.