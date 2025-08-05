Open Menu

UAF Stages Rally To Mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM

UAF stages rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Tuesday staged a rally

to mark the Youm-i-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day)

to protest against India’s revocation of special status of Kashmir in 2019.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali led the rally organized by the Senior

Tutor Office.

The rally started from Admin Block and concluded at University Clock Tower.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zulfiqar Ali said the nation

stood united in support to the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for

self-determination, reaffirmed by the international community in numerous

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He slammed oppression in Illegally Indian Held Kashmir and termed it clear

violations of international laws.

He urged the enhanced role of world to resolve the issue and said that Indian

government on August 05, 2019 had revoked occupied Kashmir's special

status by repealing Article 370 of the constitution.

He urged the world to play its role in ending the Indian terrorism in IIHK.

Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali said that India should stop denying ground realities.

It must come out of illusions and accept the fact that it could not suppress the

voice of Kashmiris, he added.

UAF Deans, Directors, Registrar, Treasurer and a large number of faculty

members and students participated in the rally.

Recent Stories

Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing

Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing

18 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met P ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met Polyester filament Yarn industr ..

18 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand it ..

AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office to expand its strategic presence in Pakist ..

18 minutes ago
 Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) ..

Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..

27 minutes ago
 Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

27 minutes ago
 E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

27 minutes ago
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

27 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting on outsourcing of schools, colle ..

CS chairs meeting on outsourcing of schools, colleges

22 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan

Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan

22 minutes ago
 PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah

PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah

22 minutes ago
 PTB warns companies over delayed procurement

PTB warns companies over delayed procurement

22 minutes ago
 NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession ..

NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession Certificates

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan