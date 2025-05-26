UAF starts goat, bull and camel festival

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has opened a three-day goat, bull and camel festival in which weight, milk and beautification contests would be held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has opened a three-day goat, bull and camel festival in which weight, milk and beautification contests would be held.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Zulfiqar Ali and PHEC Chairperson Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan were chief guests of the festival jointly arranged by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry (FAH) UAF and International Goat and Bull Association.

Dean FAH Prof Dr Qamar Bilal, Chairman International Goat and Bull Association Ch Ata Muhammad Gujar, Ch Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar, Dr Saif Ur Rehman and others notables also spoke on the occasion.

The farmers across the country are taking part and meant to boost productivity to ensure food security in the country.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the fest was the annual ritual of the university. He said that it creates an environment to flourish the best breeds of animals that will increase the income of the farming community and ensure the food security in the country.

He said that the university was providing a platform to farmers and agricultural scientists to sit together to address their issues and increase the productivity. The university was taking all possible measures to strengthen farmers and agricultural expert ties, he added.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed the need to reach out the farming community with experts recommendations. He said that the agriculture sector was the backbone of our economy and poverty alleviation was directly linked to the agriculture sector.

Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said that FAH was committed to create awareness about the modern trends in the farming community so that the dream of per animal production can be met effectively.

The festival was a step towards promoting the best breeds under nineteen categories, he added.