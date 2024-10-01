Open Menu

UAF Starts Kisan Mela, Organizes Book Fair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 06:50 PM

UAF starts Kisan Mela, organizes Book Fair

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday staged a book fair on the first day of UAF Kisan Mela that will last till October 09, 2024.

UAF spokesman said that the book fair remained a center of attraction for book lovers and it will continue till October 05 in which as many as 33 stalls carrying 100,000 books were put on display.

Kisan Mela included Agricultural Exhibition, Art and Literature Festival, Tent-Pegging Competitions, food & Nutrition Mela, Farmer Convention, Photo Exhibition, Greyhound Race, Kabaddi, Gur Mela, Dog Show, Sufi Night, poetry Competitions, Mares competition and many more, he added.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the book fair, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that book is the best companion which takes the imagination to new heights and becomes the center of cultural, economic, social development and human welfare. He said that in the modern era of IT, the youth spends time on the screens of mobile, computer and tv. "We have to encourage them to read the books for a bright future."

He said that reading books has always fascinated and provide enormous pleasure and happiness. He called for promoting reading habit as books have always been sincere and true friends of man.

Convener Kisan Mela Dr Muhammad Riaz Virk said that Kisan Mela provides a platform to agricultural scientists, farmers, policy makers, industry and people from different walks of the society to make concerted efforts for agricultural sustainability and development.

He said that it will provide an opportunity to the people to get refuge from monotonous routine.

Convener Book Fair Dr. Sohail Sajid said that the books ranging from science to history, literature, travelogues, Islamic books, medical, engineering, agriculture, physics, communication and all topics of the world have been decorated which kept attraction of the people.

Librarian Umar Farooq said that more than 100,000 books have been kept in this book fair, in which not only the students of the university but also a large number of local books lovers are visiting the university.

Former bureaucrat Sajid Afsar, convener Kisan Mela Dr Riaz Virk, Dean Arts and Humanities Dr. Shazia Ramzan, Director Soil Sciences Dr. Murtaza Sindhu, Convener Book Fair Dr. Sohail Sajid, Librarian Dr. Umar Farooq, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill, Treasurer Zeeshan Ashfaq Bukhary, Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali, Chairman English and Linguistics Department Dr. Asim Aqeel, Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naimi, Chief Hall Warden Dr. Anwar-ul-Haq, Director External Linkage Dr. Kashif Saleemi, Estate Officer Rana Shahzad and others were also present.

Dr. Asim Aqeel said that without being connected with books, guidance and dream of making life beautiful cannot be fulfilled.

Mehfil-e-Naat was also organized on the first day of Kisan Mela.

Related Topics

World Mobile Agriculture Kabaddi Man Reading October TV All From Industry Best Race University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Love

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

1 hour ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

2 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

2 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

3 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

3 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

5 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

5 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

5 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

5 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan