UAF Starts Kisan Mela, Organizes Book Fair
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Tuesday staged a book fair on the first day of UAF Kisan Mela that will last till October 09, 2024.
UAF spokesman said that the book fair remained a center of attraction for book lovers and it will continue till October 05 in which as many as 33 stalls carrying 100,000 books were put on display.
Kisan Mela included Agricultural Exhibition, Art and Literature Festival, Tent-Pegging Competitions, food & Nutrition Mela, Farmer Convention, Photo Exhibition, Greyhound Race, Kabaddi, Gur Mela, Dog Show, Sufi Night, poetry Competitions, Mares competition and many more, he added.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the book fair, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that book is the best companion which takes the imagination to new heights and becomes the center of cultural, economic, social development and human welfare. He said that in the modern era of IT, the youth spends time on the screens of mobile, computer and tv. "We have to encourage them to read the books for a bright future."
He said that reading books has always fascinated and provide enormous pleasure and happiness. He called for promoting reading habit as books have always been sincere and true friends of man.
Convener Kisan Mela Dr Muhammad Riaz Virk said that Kisan Mela provides a platform to agricultural scientists, farmers, policy makers, industry and people from different walks of the society to make concerted efforts for agricultural sustainability and development.
He said that it will provide an opportunity to the people to get refuge from monotonous routine.
Convener Book Fair Dr. Sohail Sajid said that the books ranging from science to history, literature, travelogues, Islamic books, medical, engineering, agriculture, physics, communication and all topics of the world have been decorated which kept attraction of the people.
Librarian Umar Farooq said that more than 100,000 books have been kept in this book fair, in which not only the students of the university but also a large number of local books lovers are visiting the university.
Former bureaucrat Sajid Afsar, convener Kisan Mela Dr Riaz Virk, Dean Arts and Humanities Dr. Shazia Ramzan, Director Soil Sciences Dr. Murtaza Sindhu, Convener Book Fair Dr. Sohail Sajid, Librarian Dr. Umar Farooq, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill, Treasurer Zeeshan Ashfaq Bukhary, Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali, Chairman English and Linguistics Department Dr. Asim Aqeel, Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naimi, Chief Hall Warden Dr. Anwar-ul-Haq, Director External Linkage Dr. Kashif Saleemi, Estate Officer Rana Shahzad and others were also present.
Dr. Asim Aqeel said that without being connected with books, guidance and dream of making life beautiful cannot be fulfilled.
Mehfil-e-Naat was also organized on the first day of Kisan Mela.
