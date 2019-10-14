UAF starts sale of its bakery, fruit and vegetables

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has started the sale of its 37 bakery and fruits/vegetable products at cheaper rates.

UAF spokesman told APP on Monday that National Institute of food Sciences & Technology UAF manufactured 20 bakery items and 17 fruits/vegetable products including biscuits, cakes, pizzas, sauce, ketchup, drinks, jams, pickles, squashes, etc.

under Food Research Development Products.

Now the university administration has started the sale of these products on cheaper rates, he said and added that more information in this regard can be obtained from Production Incharge (Bakery) Dr Ali Asgahr through 0321-7778404, from Production Incharge (Fruits/Vegetables) Dr Inaamur Raheem through 0333-6569275 and Project Officer Dr Imran Pasha through 041-9200161-70 extension 3048 and 0322-6886886.