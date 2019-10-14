UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF Starts Sale Of Its Bakery, Fruit And Vegetables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

UAF starts sale of its bakery, fruit and vegetables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has started the sale of its 37 bakery and fruits/vegetable products at cheaper rates.

UAF spokesman told APP on Monday that National Institute of food Sciences & Technology UAF manufactured 20 bakery items and 17 fruits/vegetable products including biscuits, cakes, pizzas, sauce, ketchup, drinks, jams, pickles, squashes, etc.

under Food Research Development Products.

Now the university administration has started the sale of these products on cheaper rates, he said and added that more information in this regard can be obtained from Production Incharge (Bakery) Dr Ali Asgahr through 0321-7778404, from Production Incharge (Fruits/Vegetables) Dr Inaamur Raheem through 0333-6569275 and Project Officer Dr Imran Pasha through 041-9200161-70 extension 3048 and 0322-6886886.

Related Topics

Technology Sale From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence will revolutionise the spo ..

1 minute ago

India partially allows cell phone service in Occup ..

12 minutes ago

Balochistan and Sindh record wins on opening day o ..

16 minutes ago

Wall Street Exchange inaugurates new store in Satw ..

25 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa begin their National T20 Cup ca ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, Russia to strengthen cooperation in oil, peac ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.