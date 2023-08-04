Open Menu

UAF Starts Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 06:10 PM

UAF starts tree plantation drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has launched a tree plantation campaign to plant maximum trees at available spaces on campuses.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling during a formal ceremony, arranged by the Gardening Wing Estate Management at Confucius Institute of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that climate change was posing serious threat to the world. "We have to raise the green net to combat the challenge," he said, adding that the university was making all-out efforts in this regard and it was ranked among the top green universities of the world.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Principal Officer Estate Management/Dean Animal Husbandry Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qamar Bilal, Dean food Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr. Ijaz Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Prof. Dr. Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Director P&D Irfan Abbas, PO ECD Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Director CAS Prof. Dr. Sultan Habibullah Khan, Director Farm Dr. Safdar Ali, Dr. Anjum Munir, In-charge Gardening Wing Dr. Adnan Younas, Estate Officer Rana Shehzad Mehmood and Project Director Shahid Ayaz Wahla were also present.

Related Topics

World Agriculture Habibullah Khan Po Top University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

25 minutes ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

52 minutes ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

1 hour ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

1 hour ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

1 hour ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

1 hour ago
TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

2 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

3 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

3 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan