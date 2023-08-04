UAF starts tree plantation drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has launched a tree plantation campaign to plant maximum trees at available spaces on campuses.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling during a formal ceremony, arranged by the Gardening Wing Estate Management at Confucius Institute of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that climate change was posing serious threat to the world. "We have to raise the green net to combat the challenge," he said, adding that the university was making all-out efforts in this regard and it was ranked among the top green universities of the world.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Principal Officer Estate Management/Dean Animal Husbandry Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qamar Bilal, Dean food Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof. Dr. Ijaz Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Farzana Rizvi, Prof. Dr. Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Director P&D Irfan Abbas, PO ECD Dr. Muhammad Arshad, Director CAS Prof. Dr. Sultan Habibullah Khan, Director Farm Dr. Safdar Ali, Dr. Anjum Munir, In-charge Gardening Wing Dr. Adnan Younas, Estate Officer Rana Shehzad Mehmood and Project Director Shahid Ayaz Wahla were also present.