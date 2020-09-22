UAF striving to ensure quality education amid corona situation: VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is making strenuous efforts to ensure quality education amid situation of COVID-19, said UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer.

He was presiding over a meeting of the UAF Deans-Directors Committee here at the Syndicate Room on Tuesday to review admissions and other issues of the university.

UAF Registrar/Treasurer Umar Saeed presented the agenda while Deans Prof Dr Aslam Khan, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Prof Dr Muhammad Asgher, Prof Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Dr Muhammad Arsahd, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Controller Prof Dr Waseem Akram, Directors Prof Dr Shahbaz Talib, Prof Dr Qamar Bilal, Prof Dr Ejaz Ahmad, Prof Dr Muhammad Yaseen, Prof Dr Javed Akhtar, Muhammad Wasi and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Dr Asif Tanveer said that the admission process was being carried out with transparency. He said that UAF is adopting hybrid teaching and learning system. In the first phase, the UAF has opened its classrooms for students of third semester and onwards of MPhil, MS and MSc (H) and PhD programme. However, decisions regarding opening of classes for rest of the students would be taken later depending upon the pandemic situation.

He directed the UAF community to ensure social distancing at classrooms, hostels and eateries. He appreciated the UAF community for taking lead in commencing online classes from March.

Registrar Umar Saeed said that all tools including the Zooms, LMS system and other social media were used to continue journey of academic and other research activities.