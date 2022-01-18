UAF striving to impart quality education: Vice Chancellor

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that UAF is making all out efforts to improve the quality of education and research in addition to addressing the problems of the campus and farming community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that UAF is making all out efforts to improve the quality of education and research in addition to addressing the problems of the campus and farming community.

He was addressing the new cabinet of Academic Staff Association (ASA) of UAF, for the year 2022 which took oath at a ceremony held at Iqbal Auditorium. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan administrated the oath.

Dr. Iqrar said that 70 more teachers have been made part of the teaching staff during this month in order to improve the student-teacher ratio in the university. "It will help ensure quality education to the students," he said and added that during last two weeks, the scientists of the UAF have secured competitive research grants meant to solve various agriculture problems on scientific basis. He said that a plan was devised for the renovation of the staff club to provide the faculty with modern facilities.

He said that recently, 20 selection boards were conducted for the selection of teaching staff while four more will be held in the current month. He urged the faculty to hunt the competitive research grants. He said that section boards for the professors would also be held soon.

On the occasion, the newly elected President of ASA, Dr. Muhammad Riaz said that they would make concrete efforts to improve the quality of education and research work.

Former President ASA, Dr. Isa Khan, Dr. Khalid Bashir and Dr. Anjum Zia also spoke.

Dr. Muhammad Riaz from Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences has been elected as the President ASA while Dr Sidra Altaf from Main Campus, Dr Riaz Mustafa from Toba Tek Singh sub-campus, Dr Tauseef Asghar from Burewala Sub-campus, and Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman from Dipalpur campus were elected as Vice Presidents. Dr Khalid Bashir from Directorate of Graduate Studies was elected as secretary, Dr Sultan Ali as Finance Secretary and Dr Sahar Munir as Joint Secretary.