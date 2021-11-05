UAF students to educate farmers for increasing wheat production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :More than 20,000 young students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will educate farmers about new wheat technologies in order to increase per acre production up to three maunds.

The students will move with Agriculture Extension Department officials in five divisions of the province from November 12 to 20.

The Deans Committee which was presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan gave the nod to send UAF students in the wheat campaign. It was decided that they would provide practical assistance to the farmers in their respective districts and the drive will continue for eight days. The measures are aimed at increasing wheat per acre productivity, which will not only help become self-sufficient but also enable the country to earn the foreign exchange by exporting surplus wheat.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said, "We have to shun the traditional way of farming and shift towards unconventional and modern agricultural methods, that had become need of the hour to address the issues of low productivity and profit". He hoped that the collaboration of the Department of Agriculture Extension, Punjab and the Agriculture University, Faisalabad would open up new avenue of prosperity.

Dr Amanullah Malik Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, and Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications, would be the focal persons of the programmes.