UAF students to guide farming community about modern trends

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad will go from village to village to guide the farming community about modern trends and experts' recommendations during wheat campaign of the Punjab government aiming at increasing per acre productivity.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while presiding over the meeting of the Academic Council. He said that during a visit of Provincial Agriculture Minister and Secretary Agriculture to UAF last week, it was discussed that increase in per acre wheat production was essential to become self-sufficient, for which the students of the Faculty of Agriculture UAF will be sent on a ten-day visit by next week. Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that despite the fact of being an agricultural country, heavy imports of essential commodities was a matter of concern for which agricultural scientists, farmers, extension workers and other stakeholders should make concerted efforts.

Progressive farmers were getting wheat yields of up to 80 maunds per acre, while our average wheat production was limited to 31 maunds, he added. He said that the UAF was expanding its scope and introducing a new system in line with international standards to enhance the capacity and conduct solid research. He said that UAF Technology Transfer Center would be set up so that technology based solutions could be transferred to the farmers. Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dean Dr Amanullah Malik, while briefing on the Self-Assessment Report system, said that under this system, agricultural education and research will be improved through competitive environment and transparency. He urged the campus community to do their level best to solve the problems facing the farming community and hone the skills of the students to lay the foundation for a better economy. Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill also addressed the gathering.