UrduPoint.com

UAF Students To Guide Farming Community About Modern Trends

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:57 PM

UAF students to guide farming community about modern trends

The students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad will go from village to village to guide the farming community about modern trends and experts' recommendations during wheat campaign of the Punjab government aiming at increasing per acre productivity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad will go from village to village to guide the farming community about modern trends and experts' recommendations during wheat campaign of the Punjab government aiming at increasing per acre productivity.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while presiding over the meeting of the Academic Council. He said that during a visit of Provincial Agriculture Minister and Secretary Agriculture to UAF last week, it was discussed that increase in per acre wheat production was essential to become self-sufficient, for which the students of the Faculty of Agriculture UAF will be sent on a ten-day visit by next week. Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that despite the fact of being an agricultural country, heavy imports of essential commodities was a matter of concern for which agricultural scientists, farmers, extension workers and other stakeholders should make concerted efforts.

Progressive farmers were getting wheat yields of up to 80 maunds per acre, while our average wheat production was limited to 31 maunds, he added. He said that the UAF was expanding its scope and introducing a new system in line with international standards to enhance the capacity and conduct solid research. He said that UAF Technology Transfer Center would be set up so that technology based solutions could be transferred to the farmers. Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dean Dr Amanullah Malik, while briefing on the Self-Assessment Report system, said that under this system, agricultural education and research will be improved through competitive environment and transparency. He urged the campus community to do their level best to solve the problems facing the farming community and hone the skills of the students to lay the foundation for a better economy. Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill also addressed the gathering.

Related Topics

Technology Education Government Of Punjab Agriculture Visit Guide From Wheat Best University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg Launches Effort to S ..

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg Launches Effort to Stop Coal Use in 25 Countries

1 minute ago
 Minister for early completion of development schem ..

Minister for early completion of development schemes

6 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar congratulates newly elected body of P ..

Usman Buzdar congratulates newly elected body of PBA

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways restores operation of Ravi Expre ..

Pakistan Railways restores operation of Ravi Express train

6 minutes ago
 JI leader calls for following teachings of the Hol ..

JI leader calls for following teachings of the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H)

6 minutes ago
 Trial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Be ..

Trial of Kenosha Riots Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Begins, Jury Selection Underway

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.