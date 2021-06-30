UAF sub-campus Toba Tek Singh to emerge as University of Animal Sciences: VC

The sub-campus of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in Toba Tek Singh will emerge as the independent university in Animal Sciences with a special focus on poultry, said UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The sub-campus of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in Toba Tek Singh will emerge as the independent university in Animal Sciences with a special focus on poultry, said UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi.

He was addressing the inaugural session of one-day training workshop on "Chicken Infectious Anemia in Commercial Poultry" organized by the Department of Pathology, Faculty of Veterinary Science UAF.

He said that the government is seriously considering giving the status of independent university to UAF sub-campus Toba Tek Singh. He said that commercial poultry is having an investment of over Rs.1000 billion in addition to providing job opportunities to more than 1.5 million workers. It is also contributing 1.

4% to the growth rate. If diseases like newcastle, bird flu, etc. are controlled timely, this sector can flourish further rapidly, he added.

Referring to the data of World Health Organization (WHO), he said, "In our country, a person consumes 17 grams of animal protein as compared to 27 grams of animal protein available per capita globally." New technology in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases should be used to reduce its cost so as to enhance the role of poultry in the economic activities of the country, he added.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Farooq Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), Prof. Dr. Farzana Rizvi Chairperson Department of Pathology UAF, Dr. Kashif Salimi, Dr. Tariq Javed, Dr. Ahrar Ahmad Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.