UAF Syndicate Approves Regularization Of Service Act

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

UAF syndicate approves Regularization of Service Act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) syndicate has approved the Punjab Regularization of Service Act 2019, paving the way for regularisation of hundreds of contractual and ad hoc employees, who have served the university for three years.   The meeting chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan was attended by renowned social and political personality Ch Ali Akhtar, UAF Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer, Dr Mahr Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, Dr Attiya Awan, Addition Secretary Planning Agriculture Department Dr Rao Atif Raza, Additional Director Livestock Dr Muhammad Iqbal Shahid, Deputy Director Local Fund Audit Gulfraz Minhas, Dr Ashraf, Dean UAF Dr Asghar Bajwa, Dr Qamar Bilal, Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dr Sidra Ijaz, Wasi Bajwa and other attended the meeting.

The meeting also gave a nod for sustainability of the Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS), Agriculture and food Security, and release the salaries for its staff.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that almost all the public sector universities had adopted the Regularization Act expect the UAF.

