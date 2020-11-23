UAF syndicate gave approval for regularization of contractual employees: LHC told

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :-:The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Monday the syndicate of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) had given approval for regularization of contractual and ad-hoc employees of the varsity.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad made the statement before Justice Shahid Waheed who was hearing a petition filed by a female employee of the varsity for her regularization and payment of salaries.

The VC further stated that the process had been initiated for regularization of the employees after approval by the syndicate and recommendations were being forwarded to the Punjab Governor, who was chancellor of the varsity, for approval.

He submitted that after the approval, all contractual and ad-hoc staffers would be regularized.

He submitted that the name of petitioner was also included in the list of employees and after due approval, she would also be regularized. He submitted that outstanding salaries had been paid to the petitioner.

To a court query, the petitioner confirmed that outstanding salaries had been paid to her.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition, in the light of the statement by the vice chancellor.

The petitioner Uzma Naheed, through her petition stated that she was appointed as an employee under Varsity's Rule 17-A after demise of her husband who was assistant professor in the varsity. She submitted that she was working for the past one year but neither she was being regularized nor outstanding salaries were being paid.