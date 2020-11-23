UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF Syndicate Gave Approval For Regularization Of Contractual Employees: LHC Told

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:00 PM

UAF syndicate gave approval for regularization of contractual employees: LHC told

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :-:The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Monday the syndicate of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) had given approval for regularization of contractual and ad-hoc employees of the varsity.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad made the statement before Justice Shahid Waheed who was hearing a petition filed by a female employee of the varsity for her regularization and payment of salaries.

The VC further stated that the process had been initiated for regularization of the employees after approval by the syndicate and recommendations were being forwarded to the Punjab Governor, who was chancellor of the varsity, for approval.

He submitted that after the approval, all contractual and ad-hoc staffers would be regularized.

He submitted that the name of petitioner was also included in the list of employees and after due approval, she would also be regularized. He submitted that outstanding salaries had been paid to the petitioner.

To a court query, the petitioner confirmed that outstanding salaries had been paid to her.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition, in the light of the statement by the vice chancellor.

The petitioner Uzma Naheed, through her petition stated that she was appointed as an employee under Varsity's Rule 17-A after demise of her husband who was assistant professor in the varsity. She submitted that she was working for the past one year but neither she was being regularized nor outstanding salaries were being paid.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Governor Punjab All University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Court Employment

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

6 minutes ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomats to record protes ..

8 minutes ago

PCB is likely to host PSL season 6th’ s player d ..

13 minutes ago

Daraz ranks as the Number 1 App on Google Play Sto ..

16 minutes ago

‘Sir Viv Richard is the best thing ever happened ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.