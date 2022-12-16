UAF taking steps to polish abilities of students: VC

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Friday that the university was taking all possible steps to refurbish and polish hidden abilities of its students so that they could effectively handle odds in the life and work for national progress and prosperity.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Friday that the university was taking all possible steps to refurbish and polish hidden abilities of its students so that they could effectively handle odds in the life and work for national progress and prosperity.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of an exhibition titled "Clean Today Safe Tomorrow" under the themes of vector borne diseases, environmental degradation and others here on Friday.

He said that vector borne diseases and environmental degradation were posing serious challenges whereas the country was facing the challenges of food security.

He said that there was tremendous tangible research work done but it was not converted into goods and services. He said that enhanced academia-industry linkages were need of the hour to get benefits from research work of the scientists. In this connection, the UAF experts had expedited their efforts to reach out to the farming community for disseminating modern techniques, he added.

The UAF Department of Entomology had arranged the exhibition in which the MSc students displayed their projects on innovative ideas.

Department Chairman Dr Sohail Ahmad, Dr Waseem Akram and others were also present.