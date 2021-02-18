UAF Technical Advisory Committee approves 18 research projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Endowment Fund's Technical Advisory Committee has recommended 18 research and technology projects worth over Rs 10 million meant to fight challenges in fields of agriculture, poverty alleviation, rural development, food and nutrition security.

The USAID funded Endowment Fund Secretariat meeting was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Tanveer at the Syndicate Room. The recommended projects will be presented before board of Directors meeting for final approval.

Dr Asif Tanveer said that the farming community was in the grip of different agricultural problems including low productivity, fabricated seeds, imbalance usage of fertilizer, changing climate, pest attacks, and others. These issues are not only deteriorating our agricultural productivity but also shrinking the farmers' income. He said scientists should develop a close liaison with the farming community to disseminate the latest agricultural practices.

Dr Nasim Ahmad said all-out efforts were being carried out to address the agricultural challenges. He urged the scientists to actively work addressing the farmers' problems so that they can excel in the field.

Dr Muhammad Tufail called for strengthening the academia-industry linkages. He said that demand-driven research should be carried for the industry, farming community, and the general public. He added that only knowledge economies were proving their mettle across the globe.

Prof Dr Mahmood A Randhwa said out of 26 research projects, 18 had been awarded funding. He said that all possible measures were being taken for the facilitation of researchers, students and staff. He said that the we have to take up the issue of farming community and provide the out of box solutions for increasing per acre production.

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice Chancellor Dr Nasim Ahmad, Ghazi University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Tufail, Ayub Research DG Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Agriculture Extension DG Anjum Ali Buttar, Director External Linkages Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Dr Atha-ul-Mohsin, Livestock Officer Rai Shafqat, UAF Deans Dr Javed Akhtar, Dr Zafaq Iqbal Qureshi, Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Dr Asghar Bajwa Dr Aslam Mirza, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Endowment Fund Executive Director Dr Mahmood A Randhawa and other notables attended the meeting.