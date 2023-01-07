UAF to auction 62 Kanal sugarcane on 10th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has announced to auction 62 Kanals of sugarcane crop here on January 10 (Tuesday).

The UAF spokesman said on Saturday that sugarcane auction would be organized at 10 am at Postgraduate Agriculture Research Station, Jhang Road, whereas the successful bidder would be bound to deposit 1/3 of the total amount on the spot.

More information could be obtained from Directorate of Farms UAF during office hours,he added.