UAF To Auction Agri Produce On Dec 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has decided to auction on December 17 its carrot produce from 48 kanals land here.

UAF spokesman told APP that the carrots were grown in Murabbah No.

39 ,while its auction will be held at PARS Farm Jhang road. One third amount of the total sum would be received from the successful bidder on the spot, while more information in this regard can be obtained from Directorate of Farms UAF by calling 041-9201203, he added.

