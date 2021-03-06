UAF to auction maize

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has announced to auction 510 maunds maize produce at its sub campus Boreywal on March 24.

The UAF spokesman on Saturday said the action would start at 11am at sub campus Boreywal on Vehari Seed Farm Road and the successful bidder will be bound to pay 1/3 amount of the produce on the spot while remaining amount will be charged in installments.

More information could be obtained from university website as well as from UAF main campusand sub campus Boreywal, he added.