UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF To Conduct Survey For Better Selection Of Wheat Seed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:50 PM

UAF to conduct survey for better selection of wheat seed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists will survey the irrigated area under cultivation of wheat to identify the usage of certified, non-certified, home saved seed and selection of different varieties.

They will also identify the quality cotton seed varieties, availability of quantity and requirement for the upcoming cotton sowing season.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing the UAF seed experts at New Senate Hall. He said that data was imperative to combat the challenges faced by the crops. He added that the short stature, short duration and climate resilient varieties were essential to boost up productivity and address the food security challenges.

He said that the country was lagging far behind in the mechanical plantation and harvesting that were need of the hour to meet the demand of modern world. He added that the university was collaborating with the Punjab government and the Federal Ministry of Food Security to fight the agricultural issues at national level.

He said that despite being an agricultural country, we are importing pulses and edible oil worth billions of rupees. He added that excessive pumping of groundwater was posing a serious threat to the agricultural sector. He urged the scientists to work jointly on projects specially to redress the problems of farming community and the agricultural sector.

He hoped that joint work of experts from different departments will produce good results. He said that after a couple of months, the cotton sowing season would begin. Before it, the UAF scientists would get the cotton seed quality data for mapping out a comprehensive strategy for bumper crop in the country.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Javed Akhrar said that 15 seed experts were working in his faculty. He said that all-out efforts were being made for the uplift of the sector.

Related Topics

Senate World Government Of Punjab Agriculture Oil Cotton From Wheat Billion University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Draft is ready for release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamz ..

22 minutes ago

Armenian Minister of Economy Tenders Resignation - ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh govt bans entry of aged people to vegetable ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Government forms â€˜Cashless Dubai Working G ..

41 minutes ago

Polling for Chenab Club Faisalabad elections on No ..

4 minutes ago

Call for setting up marble industrial parks

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.