UAF to conduct survey for better selection of wheat seed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) scientists will survey the irrigated area under cultivation of wheat to identify the usage of certified, non-certified, home saved seed and selection of different varieties.

They will also identify the quality cotton seed varieties, availability of quantity and requirement for the upcoming cotton sowing season.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing the UAF seed experts at New Senate Hall. He said that data was imperative to combat the challenges faced by the crops. He added that the short stature, short duration and climate resilient varieties were essential to boost up productivity and address the food security challenges.

He said that the country was lagging far behind in the mechanical plantation and harvesting that were need of the hour to meet the demand of modern world. He added that the university was collaborating with the Punjab government and the Federal Ministry of Food Security to fight the agricultural issues at national level.

He said that despite being an agricultural country, we are importing pulses and edible oil worth billions of rupees. He added that excessive pumping of groundwater was posing a serious threat to the agricultural sector. He urged the scientists to work jointly on projects specially to redress the problems of farming community and the agricultural sector.

He hoped that joint work of experts from different departments will produce good results. He said that after a couple of months, the cotton sowing season would begin. Before it, the UAF scientists would get the cotton seed quality data for mapping out a comprehensive strategy for bumper crop in the country.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Javed Akhrar said that 15 seed experts were working in his faculty. He said that all-out efforts were being made for the uplift of the sector.