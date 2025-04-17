UAF to develop new hybrid wheat variety: Dr Zulfiqar

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and MNS Agriculture University Multan, in collaboration with Australia, are developing ever-first hybrid wheat in Pakistan that would prove a millstone to increase the productivity.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali (online) while talking to Wheat and Crop Management CIMMYT team who visited the university and had a meeting with Plant Breeding and Genetic wheat group scientists to discuss the hybrid wheat scope and collaboration in this regard in Pakistan.

Dr Sajid Ali, Country Representative and Dr Ansaar Ahmad, Research Associate, Wheat and Crop Management CIMMYT along with Dr Javed Ahmad Director Wheat Ayub Agriculture Research Institute also visited the wheat field. Plant Breeding and Genetics Scientists Dr Muhammad Kashif, Dr Rizwana Maqbool, Dr Umara Sahar Rana, Dr Raheela Rehman, Muhammad Farhan and Muhammad Awais also attended the meeting.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that hybrid wheat is being developed in local lines that will bring the tangible results. He said that they are testing the new hybrid wheat in different zones of the province.

He said that it is need of the hour to increase per acre production of the country as it was very low compared to the developed world.

He also shed light on hybrid wheat research work of the university.

Talking about other wheat initiatives of the university, he said that the Punjab Seed Council has recently approved “Chenab Pasta-24,” a new drought and heat-tolerant Durum wheat variety developed by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

This development marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to combat climate change and ensure national food security.

He said that UAF in collaboration with Washington State University, has developed wheat lines resistant to climate changes, and will be entered in varietal approval process soon.

Dr Sajid Ali said that demand for wheat by 2050 is predicted to increase by 50 percent from today’s levels.

Meanwhile, the crop is at risk from new and more aggressive pests and diseases, diminishing water resources, limited available land and unstable weather conditions—heat in particular.

CIMMYT’s Global Wheat Program is one of the most important public sources of high yielding, nutritious, disease- and climate-resilient wheat breeding material that could help wheat breeders anywhere for developing climate resilient varieties in their country.

He lauded the efforts being taken on the part of university for developing the first ever hybrid wheat lines in the country.