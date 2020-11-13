UrduPoint.com
UAF To Establish Pharmacy At PARS

Fri 13th November 2020

UAF to establish pharmacy at PARS

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will establish a state-of-the-art pharmacy at its Post Agriculture Research Station (PARS).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will establish a state-of-the-art pharmacy at its Post Agriculture Research Station (PARS).

It was decided at the UAF Dean Committee meeting presided over by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Iqrar said that in view of increasing enrollment in pharmacy programme of the university, latest labs and other facilities would also be provided at PARS.

He said that UAF will shift its some other degree programmes at the PARS to facilitate the students.

The UAF also mapped out a comprehensive plan to develop the modern agricultural farms at the PARS in order to demonstrate before the farming community, he added.

He said that a flawless human resource system would be developed at the UAF to expedite the pace of the uplift work adding that to address the problems of the students, a state of the art, Students' Facilitation Center had been set up which was equipped with the modern facilities.

The university was adopting a system under which digitization of administration and office work would be ensured to minimize the task execution time, he added.

