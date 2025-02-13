UAF to hold Art & Literature Festival on Feb 17-20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organize 10th Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival from February 17 to 20, 2025.

UAF spokesman said here on Thursday that the event would attract tens of hundreds of art and literature lovers while the students of educational institutions from four corners of the country are expected to participate in it and took part in various competitions.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarwar Khan has constituted committees for foolproof arrangements of the festival.

Senior Tutor Office would sponsor the festival which is expected to be a center of attention for audience for having more than 40 plus programs.

On Feb 17, Qiraat & Naat Competition will be opened at 9 am, Quiz competition at 9 am, APPC (Parliamentary Competition) at 9 am, and business Ideas Competition & Startup Expo at 9 am.

On Feb 18, Sukhan 25 at 9 am, National Summit “Transforming Pakistan 2025” at 9 am, Virsa Music Competition at 9 am, APPC (Parliamentary Competition) at 9 am, Business Ideas Competition & Startup Expo at 9 am, Qissah’25- Visual & Performing Arts Competition at 10 am, Gur Mela at 9 am, and Mehfil-e-Mushaira at 6 pm are scheduled.

On Feb 19, there will be a Rotary Youth Leadership Award at 9 am, Agri Media Fest at 9 am, Character Portrayal Competition at 10 am, APDC (Declamation Competition) at 8 am, and Sufi Night at 6 pm.

On last day of the festival Feb 20, Agri Media Fest at 9 am and Radio Buzz at 10 am are planned, he added.

The Art & Literature festival would help showcase the creativity of the participants and play vital role in intellectual growth besides serving as a platform to celebrate diverse ideas and artistic expression, he added.