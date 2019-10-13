UAF to hold conference on sustainable agriculture on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Lok Sanj Foundation will organise a one-day conference on 'Sustainable Agriculture' here on Wednesday (October 16).

The UAF spokesman told APP that national and international researchers in addition to progressive farmers would participate in the conference.

The agriculture experts, scientists and researchers would present their research papers too and a viable strategy will be chalked out for sustainable agriculture, he added.