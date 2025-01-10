UAF To Hold Workshop, Exhibition On Industrial Hemp Value Chain From Jan 15
Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 11:04 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will hold three-day international stakeholder workshop and exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from January 15, 2025.
A spokesman of the university said here on Friday that renowned experts from China, US, Japan, Mongolia, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Italy and Pakistan were expected to participate in the workshop and exhibition.
In this connection, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan had constituted a committee for foolproof arrangements of the workshop.
Dr. Saddam Hussain was nominated as chief organizer while Dr. Assad Farooq would work as co-organizer, he added.
He further said that the workshop would help bring together global experts, policy makers and industry to discuss the development, challenges and opportunity in the industrial hemp value chain.
As the world continues to recognize the significance of hemp as a versatile and sustainable resource, the workshop would be a step forward in shaping its future in Pakistan, he added.
