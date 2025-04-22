Open Menu

UAF To Host 'Wahdiyan Mela' On May 6

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is all set to organize a one-day traditional festival “Wahdiyan Mela (harvest festival)” here on May 06, 2025.

The university spokesman said here on Tuesday that Directorate of Farms UAF in collaborate with Agri-Tourism Club, Office of the Senior Tutor, UAF, would sponsor the festival under the theme "Wahdiyan di Khushboo, Saadi Mitti di Pehchaan (fragrance of harvest reflects identity of our soil).

He said that UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali would inaugurate the festival at 9 a.m. on May 6 whereas heads of university departments in addition to prominent personalities and a large number of students are expected to join the opening ceremony.

He said that the Mela would continue from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at D-Ground UAF where colorful events would be arranged to highlight agricultural heritage and local culture. He said that a variety of stalls would be featured at the Mela including informative booths on traditional and non-traditional crops, modern agricultural equipment and a diverse range of local foods such as Sattu, Halwa, Bakliyan, Desi dishes, Saag, Makki ki Roti, butter, Lassi, Gur-wale Chawal, Kheer and Jalebi.

The participants would also enjoy buggy rides, pottery and handicrafts in addition to rich rural culture of the region. In this connection, several organizing committees have been formed to ensure a successful and grand celebration, he added.

