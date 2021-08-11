UAF to implement Enterprise Resource Planning system

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will implement Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system soon as a step towards paperless administrative, financial and examination system for speedy work

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will implement Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system soon as a step towards paperless administrative, financial and examination system for speedy work.

It was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while inaugurating the meeting room of Treasurer Office on Wednesday.

He said new IT innovations would be adopted for this purpose along with training of administrative staff, adding that work on the implementation of ERP system had been started a couple of years ago with Rs 1,300 million but later the work was stalled which now was revived.

He said that soon all departments in the university would be connected through the latest system of ERP afterwhich there would be no need for pile of files.