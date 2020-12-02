UAF to implement paperless system to meet modern era demands: VC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad will implement Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system soon as a step towards paperless administrative, financial and examination system for speedy work and to meet the demand of modern era.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing the non-teaching staff of the University at Iqbal Auditorium. He said that new IT innovations would be adopted for this purpose along with training of administrative staff. He said that in the midst of COVID-19, the UAF had adopted all online teaching and learning methods.

He said that in the situation of pandemic, world contacted each other through video conferencing and social media, webinars etc., being used to bridge distances and benefit from each others experiences. He said that soon all departments in the university would be linked through the latest system of ERP and after that there would be no need to move the pile of files.

He said that this would not only save the time of students and teachers but also reduce unnecessary expenses on stationery. He said that under the ICT project, work on ERP was started six years ago to digitize all the departments of the university which had been fully implemented by now but it was being done at a very fast pace. He called for immediate implementation of new innovations in the administrative sector and examination system, saying that it would not only benefit thousands of students but also serve the true cause of civil society.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Umar Saeed said that there was a total capacity of 430 sanctioned seatsof grade 16 and above out of which 202 persons were working at present.

Later, UAF vice chancellor listened to the problems of employees.