UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF To Implement Paperless System To Meet Modern Era Demands: VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

UAF to implement paperless system to meet modern era demands: VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad will implement Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system soon as a step towards paperless administrative, financial and examination system for speedy work and to meet the demand of modern era.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing the non-teaching staff of the University at Iqbal Auditorium. He said that new IT innovations would be adopted for this purpose along with training of administrative staff. He said that in the midst of COVID-19, the UAF had adopted all online teaching and learning methods.

He said that in the situation of pandemic, world contacted each other through video conferencing and social media, webinars etc., being used to bridge distances and benefit from each others experiences. He said that soon all departments in the university would be linked through the latest system of ERP and after that there would be no need to move the pile of files.

He said that this would not only save the time of students and teachers but also reduce unnecessary expenses on stationery. He said that under the ICT project, work on ERP was started six years ago to digitize all the departments of the university which had been fully implemented by now but it was being done at a very fast pace. He called for immediate implementation of new innovations in the administrative sector and examination system, saying that it would not only benefit thousands of students but also serve the true cause of civil society.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Umar Saeed said that there was a total capacity of 430 sanctioned seatsof grade 16 and above out of which 202 persons were working at present.

Later, UAF vice chancellor listened to the problems of employees.

Related Topics

World Social Media Civil Society Enterprise National University All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

44 seconds ago

CM's aide for timely completion of Charsadda road ..

2 seconds ago

ICCI organizes seminar to raise awareness on HIV/A ..

3 seconds ago

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipl ..

5 seconds ago

Lollywood Armeena Khan is happy over ending year o ..

26 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz for enhanced Pak-China media, cultura ..

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.