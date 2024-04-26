Open Menu

UAF To Ink MoU With Ethiopian Universities

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Ambassador of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula has stressed the need for joint efforts for promotion of agriculture sector and said that University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would soon ink Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Ethiopian universities

He was addressing a meeting held with UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan to discuss the area of academic and research cooperation.

He said that UAF would sign MoU with two agricultural universities of Ethiopia to benefit from each other's experiences in the field of education and research. A student exchange program was also agreed upon, he added.

He said that UAF is recognized all over the world and its ongoing educational and research programs are worth mentioning. Hence, joint efforts will be implemented through an agreement, he added.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the University of Agriculture has established excellent relations with the universities of different countries from all over the continent by benefiting from each other's experiences to solve agricultural problems and improve agriculture.

Efforts are being made to innovate in the field. He said that the Chinese Confucian Center, Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Center for Advanced Studies, and International Seed Testing Laboratory had been established in UAF.

He said that it is commendable to promote mutual cooperation in educational and research matters with Ethiopian universities, which will help overcome the agricultural issues.

Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif, Director External Linkages Dr. Kashif Saleemi, Dr. Adnan Younis, Dr Naddem Akbar and others attended while Ambassador of Ethiopia visited the different labs.

