UAF to launch 13-day wheat campaign from Nov 18

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Extension Department, will launch a 13-day wheat campaign from November 18 to November 30, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), in collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Extension Department, will launch a 13-day wheat campaign from November 18 to November 30, 2024.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhamad Sarwar Khan, while chairing the deans' committee meeting, said here on Wednesday that thousands of postgraduate students and 7th Semester BSc under the supervisions of the experts will visit farmers’ fields in various villages of five divisions of the Punjab to disseminate experts’ recommendations in order to increase per acre productivity.

He said that the campaign would also help the students get first- hand knowledge of on-fields and farming community problems also.

He said that in the drive, they will persuade the farmers about latest practices, certified seeds, balanced usage of fertilizer and others. The divisions of the campaign included Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujarart, and Gujranwala, he added.

He said that like the previous year, the university was committed to reaching out to the farming community for the purpose.

He said that agriculture on a scientific basis is the need of the hour for agricultural revolution by ensuring increase in per acre production. It is inevitable to bring the latest agricultural technology to the doorstep of the farmers.

He said that the UAF is one of the 50 best universities in the world in the subject of Agriculture and Forestry, which is equipping students with quality education and providing solutions to the problems of farmers. The students will sensitize the farming community about the environmental friendly technology to cope with climate changes and smog.

He said that the university in collaboration with the Washington State University has introduced new wheat varieties that are compatible with the world productivity enhancement.

He said that in the recent past, the UAF had introduced new varieties of various crops including GM Sugarcane varieties, soybean, maize, cotton and others that will help ensure the food security in the country.