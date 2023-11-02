UAF to launch wheat campaign from Nov 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Department will launch eight-day wheat campaign from November 07 to November 14, 2023.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while chairing deans committee said that more than 330,000 UAF students would visit farmers’ fields in six divisions of the Punjab as the drive would be started to disseminate experts’ recommendations to increase per acre productivity.

He said that Pro-Vice Chancellor/ Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Sarwar Khan would be convener while Principal Officer Public Relations & Publications UAF Prof Dr Jalal Arif would work as coordinator of the campaign.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the campaign would help the students get first-hand knowledge of on-fields and farming community problems also.

He said that in the drive, they would persuade the farmers about timely sowing, certified seeds, balanced usage of fertilizer and others.

The divisions of the campaign include Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujrat and Gujranwala.

He said that like the previous year, the university was committed to reach out the farming community for the purpose.

He said that agriculture on scientific basis was need of the hour for agricultural revolution by ensuring increase in per acre production. It was inevitable to bring the latest agricultural technology to the doorstep of the farmers.

He said that the UAF was one of the hundred best universities in the world, which was equipping students with quality education and providing solutions to the problems of farmers.

He said that in the campaign, however, only first semester students would stay at campus and their regular classes will be held.