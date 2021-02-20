UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF To Make Its Feed Mill, Poultry Units Functional Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:55 PM

UAF to make its feed mill, poultry units functional soon

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has decided to make its poultry feed mill, hatchery, poultry controlled shed farm and poultry diagnostic laboratory functional very soon at sub-campus Toba Tek Singh in order to promote latest poultry technology and address problems of the farming community.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has decided to make its poultry feed mill, hatchery, poultry controlled shed farm and poultry diagnostic laboratory functional very soon at sub-campus Toba Tek Singh in order to promote latest poultry technology and address problems of the farming community.

Presiding over a meeting at UAF sub campus Toba Tek Singh, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer directed officials of poultry units and feed mill to take all possible steps for early functioning of feed mill and poultry units.

He said that the sub-campus had produced many poultry graduates who were working day and night for uplift of the sector as all poultry graduates had succeeded in attaining jobs.

He said that district Toba Tek Singh was the second largest hub of poultry in the country. He hoped that UAF sub- campus Toba Tek Singh will emerge as one of the apex academic and research institute in the fields of Poultry Science, Basic Sciences, Computer Science, Zoology, Chemistry and allied sciences.

Principal sub-campus Dr Nisar Ahmad said that currently, the sub-campus was offering 23 degree programmes of agriculture sciences, animal sciences, poultry sciences, basic sciences, social sciences, arts and other allied disciplines.

He said that at present the sub-campus enrollment was standing at 2500 students and this number was increasing in every semester as sub-campus had a diligent faculty in relevant fields.

Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas,Dr Muhammad Farooq Khalid, Secretary to Vice Chancellor Muhammad Jameel, Dr Umar Farooq, Dr Muhammad Tariq, Dr Javaid, Aoun, Dr Ziaur Rehman, Rana Mukhtar Ahmad and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Toba Tek Singh Hub All Jobs University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Government College University annual sports gala c ..

1 minute ago

Man commits suicide in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

UK Hotel Quarantine Guests Criticize $2,450 Price ..

1 minute ago

Hafeez Sheikh calls on top PML (Q) leadership

1 minute ago

AC visits markets, reviews prices

5 minutes ago

2.25 million saplings to be planted in Mansehra di ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.