UAF to make its feed mill, poultry units functional soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has decided to make its poultry feed mill, hatchery, poultry controlled shed farm and poultry diagnostic laboratory functional very soon at sub-campus Toba Tek Singh in order to promote latest poultry technology and address problems of the farming community.

Presiding over a meeting at UAF sub campus Toba Tek Singh, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer directed officials of poultry units and feed mill to take all possible steps for early functioning of feed mill and poultry units.

He said that the sub-campus had produced many poultry graduates who were working day and night for uplift of the sector as all poultry graduates had succeeded in attaining jobs.

He said that district Toba Tek Singh was the second largest hub of poultry in the country. He hoped that UAF sub- campus Toba Tek Singh will emerge as one of the apex academic and research institute in the fields of Poultry Science, Basic Sciences, Computer Science, Zoology, Chemistry and allied sciences.

Principal sub-campus Dr Nisar Ahmad said that currently, the sub-campus was offering 23 degree programmes of agriculture sciences, animal sciences, poultry sciences, basic sciences, social sciences, arts and other allied disciplines.

He said that at present the sub-campus enrollment was standing at 2500 students and this number was increasing in every semester as sub-campus had a diligent faculty in relevant fields.

Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas,Dr Muhammad Farooq Khalid, Secretary to Vice Chancellor Muhammad Jameel, Dr Umar Farooq, Dr Muhammad Tariq, Dr Javaid, Aoun, Dr Ziaur Rehman, Rana Mukhtar Ahmad and others were also present in the meeting.