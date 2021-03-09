UAF to plant 25,000 trees

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said the UAF would plant 25,000 trees in the main campus and sub-campuses this year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said the UAF would plant 25,000 trees in the main campus and sub-campuses this year.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the tree plantation drive held at Directorate of Procurement and Inventory Control UAF here on Tuesday, he said that owing to a massive plantation in varsity, one, who enters the university, realizes the less temperature from 1 to 2 celsius compared to its adjacent localities.

He said the university had prepared a comprehensive plan for landscaping and beautification to further decorate its grandeur.

On the occasion, the VC also discussed with Director Procurement/ Treasurer UAF Umer Saeed Qadri and Allied Bank Regional Head Faisal Kamal the idea of setting up a state-of-the-art recreational Park titled "Dilkash Park" for the campus community and visitors under the industry-academia linkages in collaboration with Allied Bank.

Umer Saeed said that eco-friendly plants were being planted on a daily basis in connection with this special campaign to make the university look more lush green. He said climate changes were causing hazardous effects on the lives of the people.

The UAF had been ranked in the list of green universities ranking due to its massive plantation, he added.

Chief Hall Warden Prof Dr Muhammad Yaseen said that beautiful flowers and ornamental plants had been planted to enhance the landscaping of hostels which gives a feeling of freshness.

UAF Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication Prof Dr Jalal Jarif, ABL Manager Director SaleMuhammad Imran Arshad, ABL Unit Head Muqarrab Ahmad, ABL Branch Manager Abdul Wahid and othernotables also attended the function.