UAF to plant more than 20,000 saplings during current season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will plant more than 20,000 saplings during the current plantation season whereas 60 percent of the set target has already been achieved, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing a plantation ceremony arranged by Estate Management and Department of Forestry UAF under the PM Clean and Green Pakistan campaign. The Vice Chancellor praised the steps of the government of Clean and Green Pakistan in order to mitigate climate change impact that will help battle ecological crisis.

He said that massive plantation at the national level will prove to be a millstone to fight the climate changes, health, and other related issues. He said, "Increasing temperatures, floods, and irregular rain patterns are vital signs showing that we have fallen prey to climate change." He added that the heavy chunking of smoke from factories and vehicles and other factors have disturbed the climate.

He said that in the recent past, different eminent personalities including Sania Nishtar, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Hussain Jahania Gerdezi, Punjab Agriculture Minister also kicked off plantation drive at UAF and motivated the campus community to actively participate for the noble cause.

Principal Officer Estate Management Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said that the all possible measures are being taken on the part of the UAF to promote the plantation drive and for the beautification of the campus. He said that during last year, the UAF planted thousands of saplings with more than 85 percent of survival rate. He said that this year, the drive has been further expedited. He said the government's initiative of Green and Clean Pakistan is a hallmark step that would bring tangible results.

Forestry Department UAF Chairman Dr Farrakh Nawaz said that the forests are crucial for the well-being of humanity. Its role in local and national economies has become even more vital. He said, "We have to create public momentum to mitigate greenhouse emissions, increase tree cover, and reduce pollution."