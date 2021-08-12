UrduPoint.com

UAF To Plant More Than 20,000 Saplings During Current Season

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:46 PM

UAF to plant more than 20,000 saplings during current season

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will plant more than 20,000 saplings during the current plantation season whereas 60 percent of the set target has already been achieved, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will plant more than 20,000 saplings during the current plantation season whereas 60 percent of the set target has already been achieved, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing a plantation ceremony arranged by Estate Management and Department of Forestry UAF under the PM Clean and Green Pakistan campaign. The Vice Chancellor praised the steps of the government of Clean and Green Pakistan in order to mitigate climate change impact that will help battle ecological crisis.

He said that massive plantation at the national level will prove to be a millstone to fight the climate changes, health, and other related issues. He said, "Increasing temperatures, floods, and irregular rain patterns are vital signs showing that we have fallen prey to climate change." He added that the heavy chunking of smoke from factories and vehicles and other factors have disturbed the climate.

He said that in the recent past, different eminent personalities including Sania Nishtar, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Hussain Jahania Gerdezi, Punjab Agriculture Minister also kicked off plantation drive at UAF and motivated the campus community to actively participate for the noble cause.

Principal Officer Estate Management Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said that the all possible measures are being taken on the part of the UAF to promote the plantation drive and for the beautification of the campus. He said that during last year, the UAF planted thousands of saplings with more than 85 percent of survival rate. He said that this year, the drive has been further expedited. He said the government's initiative of Green and Clean Pakistan is a hallmark step that would bring tangible results.

Forestry Department UAF Chairman Dr Farrakh Nawaz said that the forests are crucial for the well-being of humanity. Its role in local and national economies has become even more vital. He said, "We have to create public momentum to mitigate greenhouse emissions, increase tree cover, and reduce pollution."

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Punjab Agriculture Vehicles All From Government University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

MSF warns of looming shutdown in Madagascar

MSF warns of looming shutdown in Madagascar

5 minutes ago
 Russia arrests hypersonics scientist suspected of ..

Russia arrests hypersonics scientist suspected of treason

5 minutes ago
 Towels exports witnessed record increase 31.81 per ..

Towels exports witnessed record increase 31.81 percent

6 minutes ago
 121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

41 minutes ago
 Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

41 minutes ago
 US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave ..

US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave Country Immediately - Website

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.