UAF To Produce Quality Seed: VC

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will pace up efforts to produce quality seed in order to boost up agriculture productivity and address the problems of farming community

This was ststed by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi here on Friday.

This was ststed by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi here on Friday.

He was chairing a meeting of the Graduate Studies Research board at the Syndicate Room. Director Graduate Studies Dr Ejaz Ahmad Warraich presented the agenda.

The VC said that the country was importing seeds worth billions of rupees that may be curtailed by producing at national level.

He said that the UAF, being the mother of all agricultural institutions, was taking all possible measures to address the problems of the farming community and combat different agricultural challenges.

The meeting also okayed different programs including MPhil Bio-technology for main campus and MSc Entomology, Plant Breeds and Genetics, and Environmental Sciences for Burewala Campus that would be presented before Academic Council for approval.

Registrar Tariq Mehmud Gill, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, all deans, directors and principals of sub campuses attended the meeting.

