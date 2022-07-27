UrduPoint.com

UAF To Revamp Its Transport System: VC

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 08:25 PM

UAF to revamp its transport system: VC

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will revamp its transport system to facilitate students and faculty members

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will revamp its transport system to facilitate students and faculty members.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Wednesday while inaugurating two new buses which were purchased by the university from its own budget for campus community.

He said a new motor-pool would be established near Gobindpura gate with modern facilities and more buses would be added in the system by keeping in view increasing number of students in coming years.

The GPS (Global Positioning System) technology was also installed to provide transport facility to students according to international standard, he added.

Later, the vice chancellor also planted a sapling to inaugurate tree plantation campaign in the university campus.

Director Students Affairs Dr Nadeem Abbas, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad SarwarKhan, Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof Dr Asghar Bajwa and others were also present.

Related Topics

Technology Budget Agriculture From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

District admin takes measures against child labour ..

District admin takes measures against child labour: Tariq Salam

32 seconds ago
 Trader Body urges govt to re-consider fix tax poli ..

Trader Body urges govt to re-consider fix tax policy, electricity tariff

33 seconds ago
 21 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

21 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

35 seconds ago
 Prime Minister vows not to bow before 'fascism'; m ..

Prime Minister vows not to bow before 'fascism'; make Pakistan great without

36 seconds ago
 Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

3 minutes ago
 First Career Fest to start in Gilgit from 15-18 Au ..

First Career Fest to start in Gilgit from 15-18 August: CS GB

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.