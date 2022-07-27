UAF to revamp its transport system: VC

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will revamp its transport system to facilitate students and faculty members

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will revamp its transport system to facilitate students and faculty members.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Wednesday while inaugurating two new buses which were purchased by the university from its own budget for campus community.

He said a new motor-pool would be established near Gobindpura gate with modern facilities and more buses would be added in the system by keeping in view increasing number of students in coming years.

The GPS (Global Positioning System) technology was also installed to provide transport facility to students according to international standard, he added.

Later, the vice chancellor also planted a sapling to inaugurate tree plantation campaign in the university campus.

Director Students Affairs Dr Nadeem Abbas, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad SarwarKhan, Dean Faculty of Sciences Prof Dr Asghar Bajwa and others were also present.